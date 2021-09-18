The Kaufman Chamber of Commerce is back to hosting their anual live auction on Sept. 25 at the Kaufman Civic Center after being unable to host one last year due to Covid-19. The Chamber is excited to bring back their annual auction.
There is an early online bidding auction that will start on Sept. 22. To buy tickets or tables, make a donation, buy tickets for bulldozer of booze, and to register for online bidding, visit kaufmanchmber.com.
