Linda Lee Lewis Dykes was born in Dallas, Texas to Wilbur Lee Lewis and Corine Inez Ford Lewis. At the age of 78, after a brief, but brutal battle with cancer, she surrendered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020 at 10:14 pm. She was surrounded by her family in the home she shared with her husband of 32 years, George D. (Buddy) Dykes.
Linda grew up in the Dallas area and graduated from Richardson High School in 1959. She attended Business School and worked as an accountant. She married her children’s father in 1963 and they had Cathleen Lee, Caren Jo and Jeffrey Bronson who were the focus and light of Linda’s life. The family moved from Garland to Wills Point in 1970 and Linda became an active member of the local community. She was a long time member of Russell Memorial United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and served as church secretary for many years. She joyfully supported her children in their various activities and fed and cared for many bonus children. Her home was a safe space and loving environment for anyone who needed it.
In 1986, Linda met the love of her life, George David Dykes, known to all as Buddy. They married on May 7, 1988, blending their two families into one loud and happy crew, with Buddy’s four sons and Linda’s three children. The couple have supported each other through joys and tragedies, including the loss of Linda’s son Jeffrey in 1987. They settled into their current home in Canton in 1991.
As a leader and a doer, Linda worked as a manager for several physician practices and was on the cutting edge of computerized coding. She became a nationally sought speaker and instructor for the medical industry. She retired in 2007 and settled into her favorite role: full time Nonnie life, with Papa Buddy by her side. Their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and everyone in between have benefited from her love and generosity.
Linda and Buddy have been active members at Wallace United Methodist Church since moving to Canton. They have loved, supported, and served the community and their church family faithfully for almost 30 years. Linda was heartbroken when the church burned and has worked tirelessly to ensure its rebuilding. We grieve with her that she was unable to see its completion due to her illness, but a part of her spirit will always be there.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her son Jeffrey. She is survived by her loving husband, Buddy Dykes, her children Cathleen (David) Walters, Caren Lewis, Brian (Jennifer) Dykes, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Dykes, Christopher (Leona) and Jason Dykes; her sister Donna Backest; grandchildren Racheal (David) Deamer, Natalie Walters, Brittany (Derek) Byram, Micah Walters, Kaylee Dykes, Katie Dykes, Courtney Dykes, David Lewis, Dalton Dykes and great-grandchildren, Dasha Walters, Oliver Lewis, Kingston Dykes, Khalani Dykes, Ava Deamer, Austyn Dykes, Danika Loya and Amelia Welsch.
A celebration of Linda’s life and legacy will be held at Wallace United Methodist Church, 151 VZCR 2501, Canton, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 with graveside services to follow at Haven of Memories. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Those wishing to honor her memory may make a donation in her name to Wallace United Methodist Church in Canton PO Box 174, Canton, TX 75103.
