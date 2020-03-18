We will get through this by coming together
We certainly live in interesting times.
I was at the post office on Monday to pay for the postage for the Shopping Guide, and a subscriber came up to shake my hand, and I stepped back a large distance and gave her a big wave! I hated to do it, but our staff is still working at the office, and I have to do my best not to bring back any germs to the newspaper.
After I got our mail, I came out to my car and stood with my door open and doused my hands literally with sanitizer. I looked over at the car next to me, and an older couple was doing the exact same thing, both rubbing hands vigorously together. We laughed at each other and waved.
Wash your hands. Stay six feet away. Avoid crowded places, although honestly, it doesn’t seem as if there are many crowds these days.
I hope we can all be patient with each right now. We need to thank our first responders, jail staff, grocery store and pharmacy employees, gas station attendants, restaurant workers concerned about their hours, small business people trying to cover payroll – the list goes on and on.
Not to mention worrying about our parents, my older aunts and uncles, and my kids and their friends. Just praying they don’t get sick.
Our staff is doing out best to keep the news coming out on our website and our 6,000-plus followers on the Herald facebook page. All stories regarding the virus and public safety and education are available to anyone to read at no cost for now. I appreciate our postal service employees who are working hard to get our newspaper to the folks who can’t get out right now and who might not have access to a computer.
Please fill out your Best of Kaufman ballots! It can be a fun way for kids to fill their time! We’re putting some extra copies of our March 12 edition with the ballot outside for anyone to pick up – I just ask that you get us ballots back by 5 p.m. Friday! If we’re not in, you can just leave ballots – or anything else you need to drop off – in our dropbox out front.
During these trying times, I’m actually enjoying being on facebook. I avoid the conspiracy theory stuff, and the political blame game, and laugh at the virus jokes and appreciate the prayers my friends are sharing.
An old colleague of mine, Mike Kinman, the rector at All Saints Church in Pasadena, Calif., wrote this beautiful and funny prayer. He and I worked together at the Daily Tribune in Columbia, Missouri, and we both attended Calvary Episcopal Church while we were in college. I graduated from Stephens College with his lovely wife, Robin. One of the positive aspects of social media, in my opinion, is that I can keep up with family members and old friends who normally would eventually fade out of my life, and it’s good to be hearing from them right now.
Night Prayer in a time of Coronavirus
The Rev. Mike Kinman
Lord,
it is night.
The night is for social distancing.
Let us sit quietly six feet away from God and each other.
It is night after a long day.
What has been cancelled has been cancelled
what has not been cancelled will probably be cancelled tomorrow;
let it be.
The night is dark.
Let our fears of pandemics, economic disaster and toilet paper shortages rest in you.
The night is quiet.
Let the quietness of empty arenas and theatres enfold us,
all dear to us,
and all who have no Netflix.
The night heralds the dawn.
Let us look expectantly to a new day,
new directives from departments of public health
new doorknobs and work spaces to Lysol
new challenges for community
new opportunities to help each other,
new possibilities for creative ministry,
new ways to help each other love and laugh
In your name we pray.
Amen
Please call us if you have any news, or if we can be of help in this time of trial. Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.