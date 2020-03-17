School districts in Kaufman, Scurry-Rosser and Crandall are remaining closed through April 3.
“We are in uncharted waters,” Joe Nicks, Kaufman’s director of academics, said in a video released on Tuesday. “We will certainly need parents’ help.”
On March 13, students were sent home for spring break with instruction packets that they can work on.
“What’s really important for young students is to keep reading,” he said. “Read to them, and have them read to you.”
Students will be able to handle the short-term disruption, he added. “We ask for your help and patience.”
Kaufman schools will have curbside food service available, along with some bus routes delivering meals to students, said Kell Clopton, assistant superintendent. Details on the food service will be released later this week.
While the measures might seem extreme, Superintendent Lori Blaylock said the district needs to protect students and staff.
“It will be quite apparent if we reacted and did too little,” she said.
