The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team will have new night vision goggles.
In a meeting held by the Kaufman County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning, members approved funding for night vision goggles for the Kaufman County SWAT Team. The funding was approved unanimously, adding an additional seven pairs of the goggles to the SWAT team’s inventory. Previously the department had five pairs; the additional seven units will bring the total to 12. The funding will be provided by a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Secruity.
The court also voted to begin an interlocal cooperation agreement with Forney ISD. Under this agreement, the county will begin providing dispatching services for the Forney school district temporarily, until the school district has established its own dispatch services.
