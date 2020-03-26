Rowdy Miller
1st in class DOPB
Grand Champion DOPB.
Garrett Odem
1st in class
Grand Champion Duroc
Grand Champion County Bred
Tanner Vaughan
1st in class for DOPB
Reserve Champion DOPB
Kindle Jones
1st in class
Reserve Champion Yorkshire
Addison Richman
1st in Class for Cross
Reserve Champion Cross
Aidan Richman
1st in Class Hampshire
Alyvia Smith
1st in Class Hampshire
Preston Shirey
5th in class Yorkshire
Ralph Miller
4th in class DOPB
