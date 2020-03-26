Garrett Odem celebrates his 1st in class win

Rowdy Miller 

1st in class DOPB

Grand Champion DOPB. 

Garrett Odem 

1st in class 

Grand Champion Duroc 

Grand Champion County Bred

Tanner Vaughan 

1st  in class for DOPB

Reserve Champion  DOPB 

Kindle Jones 

1st in class 

Reserve Champion Yorkshire 

Addison Richman

1st in Class for Cross 

Reserve Champion Cross 

Aidan Richman 

1st in Class Hampshire 

Alyvia Smith 

1st in Class Hampshire 

Preston Shirey 

5th in class Yorkshire

Ralph Miller

4th in class DOPB

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.