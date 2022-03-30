Mildred “Millie” Kimery, 83, of Scurry, TX went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2022, after a long battle with heart disease.
Millie was born on April 29, 1938, to Monroe and Karoline (Lena) Pryor in Athens, TX. On July 30, 1954, she married Orville Kimery in the Tri Cities community close to Athens, and this marriage encompassed 67 years.
Millie worked various jobs to help make ends meet. She was a hard worker who would roll up her sleeve and do anything she needed to for her family.
Millie’s most precious time was during family gatherings at the homeplace. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents, 5 siblings and son-in-law Larry Neighbors. Those left to cherish her memory include husband Orville, daughters: Kathy Crews and husband Dwayne, Karen Neighbors and Karla Ricketts and husband Chris; grandchildren: Derrick Crews and wife Crystal, Jason Crews and wife Dusty, Larissa Ross and husband Mike, Nathan Neighbors, Ashley Neighbors-Tucker and husband Keith, Casey Ricketts and wife Lily, Brandon Ricketts and wife Melissa and Emily Mobley and husband Ryan; multiple great grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Millie was laid to rest in the Cottonwood Cemetery until Jesus comes.
Family held services at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Monday, March 28, 2022 and arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
