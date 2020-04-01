Starting on Monday, April 6, Star Transit is temporarily suspending the Kaufman Trolley and Terrell Bus Route 803 until further notice.
The changes are due to low ridership, but the routes will be started back up as soon as possible, a representative said.
To book a demand response ride, riders can call (877) 631-5278. Schedulers are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Trips are limited to essential jobs, healthcare and access to food, for the health, safety and well-being of the riders, drivers and community.
"To minimize contact between drivers and riders, we are not collecting fares at this time," Star Transit stated. "We continue to be aggressive with cleaning and safety protocols in response to COVID-19."
