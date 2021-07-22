Covid-19 numbers are increasing in Kaufman County.
The county has seen increasing case counts of the virus in the in the past four weeks. In May and early June, there were around 30 to 60 active cases, sometimes fewer. The numbers have jumped to 146 active cases with nine hospitalizations, two of whom were placed in ICU. The patients hospitalized at Texas Health Kaufman were found to be unvaccinated, said Dr. Ben Brashear, Kaufman County's medical officer.
40.2% of Kaufman citizens have received their first vaccine dose, and 34.5% have been fully vaccinated.
Brashear strongly encourages citizens to get vaccinated after watching rates slow down significantly due to personal choice.
Brashear asked those who have not received the vaccine to consider “getting vaccinated for the benefit of others in your circles of family and friends who are more vulnerable.”
Many health care providers are offering same day-appointments, and local pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccines.
As of July 9, Kaufman County had the most COVID-19 cases per capita in the Dallas area, according to the website 24/7 Wall Street. So far, there have been a total of 16,583 infections in Kaufman County, or 13,946 for every 100,000 people. Not only does Kaufman County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dallas area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 224 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Kaufman County, compared to 153 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.
To reach Brashear with any questions regarding the vaccination process, email him directly at info@bfmkaufman.com.
Case and vaccination numbers are available at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards.
Brashear also recommends reading the website Friendly Neighbor Epidemiologist, which is available online at https://emilysmith.substack.com/
