7-5-22 Oak and Wilson power line down
7-5-22 Trunk St Crandall Fire Station fill in for Crandall
7-5-22 Kings Fort Parkway medical emergency
7-5-22 W Hickory medical emergency
7-5-22 S Houston fire alarm investigation
7-5-22 Hwy 175 and 243 split vehicle accident
7-5-22 Hwy 243 East vehicle accident
7-5-22 Circle Drive public assist
7-5-22 Hwy 34 North vehicle accident
7-5-22 FM 1388 and CR 152 burn ban violation
7-5-22 E Grove illegal burn of leaves
7-6-22 E Mulberry medical emergency
7-6-22 Hwy 175 East at city limits vehicle accident
7-6-22 FM 1390 and 4116 vehicle accident
7-6-22 Vista Lane medical emergency diabetic emergency
7-6-22 W 5th St medical emergency
7-6-22 Cates Drive vehicle accident
7-6-22 Hwy 175 at 243 vehicle accident and fire
7-6-22 CR 103 vehicle accident
7-7-22 FM 1388 past FM 2860 vehicle accident motorcycle with injury
7-7-22 CR 143 medical emergency lift assist
7-7-22 Hwy 175 and 243 assist with traffic control
7-7-22 E 7th St medical emergency
7-7-22 E 1st North St medical emergency
7-8-22 Washington and Houston vehicle accident
7-8-22 E Mulberry medical emergency
7-8-22 E Hwy 175 fire alarm investigation
7-8-22 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
7-8-22 Hwy 34 N at Lakeview Circle vehicle accident
7-9-22 Hwy 175 at Bud Stoy grass fire
7-9-22 E Hickory medical emergency
7-9-22 Village Drive CO detector sounding
7-9-22 Dickerson Road grass fire
7-9-22 E Mulberry medical emergency
7-9-22 N Wilson medical emergency
7-9-22 Dickerson Road grass found smoldering fence post
7-9-22 FM 2578 burn ban violation
7-9-22 Nottingham medical emergency
7-9-22 FM 2727 medical emergency CPR
7-10-22 Janet Circle medical emergency
7-10-22 S Madison fire alarm investigation
7-10-22 Hwy 175 East and CR 166 vehicle accident with injury
7-10-22 sports complex grass fire from brush pile that was apparently set on fire
7-10-22 Nottingham medical emergency
7-11-22 E 1st North fire alarm investigation
