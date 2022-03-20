A Texas Health Resources mobile health unit will be at Texas Health Kaufman from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. To make an appointment, call 1-888-318-7696. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Women eligible for mammography screening:
• Women 40 years of age and older
• Have no personal history of breast cancer
• Do not have breast implants
• Have no known great lumps or other breast problems
• Are not pregnant or haven’t breastfed in the last six months
Bring insurance card and drivers license, or state issued ID to appointment. Fully funded screenings are available to women without insurance who qualify.
