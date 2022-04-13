The Jake C. Wilson Memorial Foundation, Inc. will hold their annual bass tournament on Saturday, April 23. The tournament will be hosted by Minnow Bucket Marina on Lake Fork.
Registration entires must be postmarked by April 18. Team entry of two people is $160 per team. Mail in and online entry forms can be found at https://jakecwilson.com/event-registration.
There will be a free kids fishing event on the shoreline from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The first place winning of the tournament will win $2,000, additional prizes will be given to those who place in the top 10 as well as a prize for “big bass”.
Proceeds from the fundraiser are distributed to selected children organizations that advance education and social group participation.
