May is Elder Abuse Prevention Month, and Kaufman County and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services have issued a proclamation to demonstrate support in ending elder abuse.
In 2020, caseworkers for Kaufman County Adult Protective Services investigated 288 cases and confirmed 185 cases of abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, according to the DFPS annual date book.
Statewide, APS investigated 117,034 cases. The staff completed 86,614 investigations, providing services in 79,888 cases of abuse.
"Elder abuse is grossly underreported because the elderly who are being abused find it very difficult to tell anyone and are usually ashamed and sometimes afraid," the proclamation stated. "Many of the cases investigated by Adult Protective Services in Texas involve self-neglect and it is our duty as citizens to reach out to people in need."
This week at the Kaufman County Courthouse, staff from DFPS will place pinwheels on the lawn to raise awareness of this issue.
Texas law requires anyone who suspects adult abuse, neglect, or exploitation to report it to the Texas Abuse Hotline at (800) 252-5400 or online at TxAbuseHotline.org. Callers can remain anonymous. Learn how to recognize adult abuse, neglect, or exploitation at Everyonesbusiness.org.
