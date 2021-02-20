Congratulations to the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat varsity boys basketball team for their 65-47 Bi District playoff victor Saturday over Riesel High School. The team is now 17-7 overall on the season.
A full story and photos of this playoff game will be in the Feb. 25 edition of the Kaufman Herald.
