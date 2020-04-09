There is a lot of help available throughout the county for stressed-out Kaufman County residents.
The Kaufman County Homeless Coalition, with the assistance of Texas Health Resources, has put together a list of area organizations offering assistance.
Coalition Director Bethany Thomas said this is important because some people who are getting laid off “have never had to access services before.”
“The last two weeks have most certainly been an unprecedented time in our world,” she said.
The coalition and hospital had been working on the list before the COVID-19 crisis hit, but geared up the process to get the information out as soon as possible.
The list will be updated as needed.
Some local school districts are supplying meals not just for students, but any children in the district limits. Parents can check with individual districts for details.
There are a number of food pantries throughout the county on the list, and keeping them supplied is crucial, their organizers say.
The two largest food pantries, The Center in Kaufman and the Share Center in Terrell, already have experienced higher-than-normal numbers of people seeking food. The Center operates its Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday and is located at 400 S. Terrell Highway.
The list of local resources is available on The Center’s website at http://thecenterkaufman.org/kaufman-county-covid-19-resource-list/
It’s also available at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VjZLQbzwyYma7icajEqQMhMqpVw47uL2yMyhj_zMcY4/edit?usp=sharing
Users will need to copy URLs and paste them into a browser.
