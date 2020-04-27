Gov. Greg Abbott announced a phased approach Monday to opening Texas businesses.
Phase I will take effect this Friday and includes restaurants, retail stores, shopping malls and theaters, following strict guidelines, including occupancy not to exceed 25% capacity.
The second phase may begin as early as May 18. That could include personal services such as barbers, hair salons, and gyms, which are not included in the first phase.
Details and guidelines may be found at the following link, https://www.scribd.com/document/458650631/Gov-Abbott-OpenTexas-Report#download
