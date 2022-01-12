Norma Jean Lane Bodine, 85, of Kaufman, TX passed away on January 4, 2022, in Kemp, TX. Norma was born on November 19, 1936, to William Robert and Minnie Mae Lane in Kaufman County (Jiba), TX. Norma married James Melvin Bodine on November 3, 1953, and they have spent a loving 68 years together before his passing in December. She took care of and raised her family with love. Norma enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening and visiting shut-ins. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her husband, James, parents, William and Minnie Mae and siblings: Inez Lane, J.R. Lane, Lila Mae Massey, Rommie Lane, Melvin Lane, Lee Roy Lane and Bobby Lane preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memory sons: Johnny Michael Bodine and wife Melody and Jerry Guy Bodine and wife Stephanie; daughter Deborah Jean Breedlove and husband Ben; 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, brother Eugene Lane and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. Services were held on January 7, 2022 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and internment followed at Wilson Chapel Cemetery.
