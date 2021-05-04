It was a tough week for the Kaufman baseball team as they lost their final two games of the regular season to Farmersville (5-1) and Caddo Mills (5-3).
With the regular season completed, Kaufman will now turn their attention to the playoffs. The baseball playoff teams out of District 13-4A this season are Caddo Mills, Sunnyvale, Kaufman, and Farmersville. Kaufman will enter the playoffs with an overall record of 17-10-1. They finished 8-4 in District 13-4A play.
In the Farmersville game on April 27, Kaufman saw the Farmers score three runs in the second inning and two more in the fifth inning as they built an insurmountable 5-1 lead.
Meanwhile, the only offense that Kaufman could muster on this day was a RBI groundout in the top of the fifth inning by Landon Tucker.
Farmersville’s outstanding pitching duo in this game of Cooper Strawn and Randy Johnson surrendered just one run on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Despite the loss to Farmersville, Kaufman still had a big goal in sight.
If Kaufman had beat Caddo Mills on May 1, then the Lions would earn a share of the District 13-4A Title with the Foxes.
However, the Caddo Mills Foxes jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But Kaufman fought back as they scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning via RBI doubles by Tucker and Roy Garcia. So now the score was 3-2 in favor of Caddo Mils.
Then in the sixth inning, Caddo Mils would plate two additional runs to make the score 5-2. Kaufman would not go down without a fight as they registered a run in the bottom of the sixth inning due to an error by Caddo Mils. The score was now 5-3. But, in the end, the Foxes would hang on for the District 13-4A Title clinching victory.
Due to the severe weather on Monday night, the Kaufman and Farmersville baseball teams were unable to play their playoff seeding game. So, Kaufman’s head baseball coach Jacob Cockrum said that they decided to determine the playoff seeding by a coin flip, which Kaufman won. So, the Lions will be the third playoff seed out of District 13-4A.
Farmersville will be the fourth seed out of District 13-4A. Kaufman will play Wills Point in the bi-district playoff round this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.