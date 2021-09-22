North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower people to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform.
This year’s online giving event is on Sept. 23; there are multiple nonprofits accepting donations across North Texas. Nonprofits can be found on the North Texas Giving Day website at www.northtexasgivingday.org/index.php.
Some nonprofits that are accepting donations in Kaufman County are listed below:
A. Fern Norville Kaufman County Children’s Emergency Shelter
American Black & Tan Coonhound Rescue
Cedar Creek Non-profit Housing, also known as the Genesis Center
Celebrate Forever Families
Children’s Advocacy Center for Kaufman County
Crandall ISD Education Foundation
Crosstimbers Wildlife Center
Forney Education Foundation
Friends of I.M. Terrell Foundation
Friends of the Riter C. Hulsey Public Library
Hoof and Souls
Jake E’s Riding Round-Up
Kaufman Cristian Help Center (The Center)
Mabank ISD Education Foundation
MLK Celebration of Terrell
North Texas Animal Connections
No.1 British Flying Training School Museum
Pregnancy Resource Center
PrideRock Wildlife Refuge
Sharing the Love Foundation
Serenity Church Terrell
Selah Creek
Southwestern Christian College National Alumni Association
Spay Neuter Network
Still Waters
Terrell Animal Alliance
Terrell Dance Union
Terrell ISD Excellence Foundation
Volunteer Services Council of Terrell State Hospital
To find out more information or to donate to any of these nonprofits, visit the website above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.