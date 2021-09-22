North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower people to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform. 

This year’s online giving event is on Sept. 23; there are multiple nonprofits accepting donations across North Texas. Nonprofits can be found on the North Texas Giving Day website at www.northtexasgivingday.org/index.php

Some nonprofits that are accepting donations in Kaufman County are listed below:

A. Fern Norville Kaufman County Children’s Emergency Shelter

American Black & Tan Coonhound Rescue

Cedar Creek Non-profit Housing, also known as the Genesis Center

Celebrate Forever Families

Children’s Advocacy Center for Kaufman County

Crandall ISD Education Foundation

Crosstimbers Wildlife Center

Forney Education Foundation

Friends of I.M. Terrell Foundation

Friends of the Riter C. Hulsey Public Library

Hoof and Souls

Jake E’s Riding Round-Up

Kaufman Cristian Help Center (The Center)

Mabank ISD Education Foundation

MLK Celebration of Terrell

North Texas Animal Connections

No.1 British Flying Training School Museum

Pregnancy Resource Center

PrideRock Wildlife Refuge

Sharing the Love Foundation

Serenity Church Terrell

Selah Creek

Southwestern Christian College National Alumni Association

Spay Neuter Network

Still Waters

Terrell Animal Alliance

Terrell Dance Union

Terrell ISD Excellence Foundation

Volunteer Services Council of Terrell State Hospital

To find out more information or to donate to any of these nonprofits, visit the website above.

