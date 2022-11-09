Peggy Joyce Chrestman 87, of Combine, TX went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 31, 2022, peacefully in her home.
Peggy was born on April 6, 1935 to Frank “Doc” Ford McQuinn and Era Dee Voss McQuinn of Decatur, TX. Peggy married Lloyd Chrestman on January 22, 1958, and they later settled in Combine, TX where they lived for many years. They attended First Baptist Church of Crandall, and were active members for many years.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Peggy was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for her family. She had a love for reading, jewelry, enjoying beautiful flowers, and watching the Cowboys play.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Frank Ford and Era Dee McQuinn, husband Lloyd Chrestman, children Alton Frank Chrestman and Gary Fulton, and brother Bobbie Dee McQuinn.
Those left to cherish her memory are; her son Lloyd Chrestman Jr. of Combine, TX, her sister Patsy Hale, of Decatur, TX, granddaughter Melissa Zoe Ramirez and husband Micheal Ramirez of Kaufman, TX, great granddaughter Elisa Consuelo Ramirez Bazhaw and husband Connor Bazhaw of Kaufman, TX, sisters in law Lora Mae Warren of Nemo, TX, and Peggy Jo Chrestman of Combine, TX, Niece Aundrea Shillingburg, Nephews Monte Hale, and David Perkins and wife Susan Perkins ; and numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family celebrated the life of Peggy at a graveside service in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Combine on Nov. 3, 2022. Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
