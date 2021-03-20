Who is your favorite waiter or waitress? Restaurant? Doctor and dentist?
Let local businesses know who is the best of the best in this year's Kaufman Herald Reader's Choice Awards. Ballots are due at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26 at the Herald office at 300 N. Washington Avenue.
Ballots are available in the March 18 and March 11 editions of the Herald. Readers can vote as many times as they wish.
Winners will be announced in a special section in an upcoming edition of the Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.