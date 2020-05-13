After a period of uncertainty brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, Kaufman High School announced it will hold a graduation commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 on Saturday, June 6.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Lions Stadium. Graduates may invite up to four family members to attend.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, social distancing will be required at this event, said Lori Blaylock, superintendent of Kaufman Independent School District. All attendees must sit in assigned seats, and wear masks.
“Your safety and your health are the most important things to us, so we will ask that you respect the guidelines that are put in place,” said Gavin Eastep, principal of KHS.
Some of those guidelines aren’t going over well with some members of the Class of 2020.
Staying six feet apart during the ceremony will be difficult, said Jeb Williamson, one of the seniors.
“I’m glad we are having a graduation,” he said. “I guess beggars can’t be choosers.” He said some of his classmates aren’t enthused about wearing a black gown and mortarboard outside on a potentially hot June morning, either. He is looking forward to seeing his classmates, since he hasn’t seen many of them since schools closed in March, then online learning started. Williamson is planning to study this fall at Dallas Baptist University, where he will run on the cross country team.
Some class members are happy that graduation will be on the KHS campus, instead of an event center.
“I like that,” said the class salutatorian, Christian Rivera. Like Williamson, his concern is the June heat, adding that he would have preferred an evening ceremony. Rivera plans to attend Sam Houston State University and study kinesiology, with plans to become a teacher and coach. He also will compete on the cross country team.
“I’m glad that the school figured out a way to have an in-person ceremony instead of some makeshift plan,” said the class valedictorian, Harrison Lowder, who plans to attend Texas A&M in Galveston.
For those unable to join the event in person, the ceremony also can be viewed via livestream on the Internet.
Blaylock asks those attending to focus on celebrating the students’ accomplishments.
“I hope that we can all lay aside our personal disappointments with all of the social distancing rules, and make this day about our seniors, about their success, and make this be a time of celebration for you and your family,” Blaylock said.
Seniors are also encouraged to gather in front of the high school for a drive-through ceremony at 9 a.m. on May 15. The ceremony will celebrate graduating students by displaying signs congratulating them, and by handing out envelopes containing any scholarship information or awards they may have earned.
