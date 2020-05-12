Students of Helen Edwards Early Childhood Center received a special congratulations for completing the year on Monday, via a drive-thru celebration held on the school’s grounds.
Although parents, teachers and students have been unable to conduct a more formal celebration due to the risk of COVID-19, staff came together to honor each child’s efforts in completing this year's schooling.
Parents drove their children through the school’s pickup and drop off location, where teachers waited with signs saying “kindergarten graduate class of 2020,” and took photos together. Each student received a graduation certificate and a bag containing projects they completed during the school year. Yearbooks were also issued to those that had placed an order.
