To the editor:
One thing that we should all be able to agree on during this crisis is that things are changing rapidly and our worldview is shifting in ways that we did not previously think possible. The future may very well hold a reinvigorated old-world method of food harvesting while embracing technology like never before.
This example can lead us down infinite possibilities of increased health and economic security because now we all see how important they really are. This led me to read a little on circular references/cognitive biases, and I am encouraged to look into more of what the experts in this field have to say.
A few weeks ago I wondered about how people would be willing to look at opposing viewpoints and gain more empathy, but now I realize that I was naive, and that the human condition lends itself to stubbornness.
In the past weeks there have been heartwarming stories of sacrifice and we have seen “business as usual” that caused unnecessary reactions when hindsight has shown that proactiveness was what this crisis called for.
Eventually history will judge governments and society as a whole on many different levels, but today we can all reflect our own actions and statements.
What can we individually learn? Maybe the “other side” isn’t completely against us, and why does it have to be “us” against “them” all the time anyway?
Some made gun purchases for the first time and others embraced the idea that healthcare is not a luxury for the first time. We have also seen Centrists move one way or another and even Libertarians admit that they found new meaning in Ayn Rand’s explanation of her selfish love of her husband (see the 1959 interview with Mike Wallace.)
When we really boil it down, don’t we all cherry pick what philosophies we like from each “side” of these multi-faceted ideas? What harm is there in seeking out ideas and wisdom as we analyze all the grey areas with vigorous consistency? What is so wrong about admitting there are no easy answers for all of our questions? Maybe the more important thing is that we keep asking and seeking.
No matter what you believe can’t we all agree that the wisdom we desperately need is out there for us to find and that there is no limit on how much of it that we can consume?
Can we not agree that the real enemy is the virus and not the other side of the aisle?
Paul Bennett
Kaufman
