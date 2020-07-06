Eva Lee Baldwin, 86, of Scurry, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020.
Eve was born in Bangor, Maine on March 16, 1934, where she lived with her grandparents on a small farm until the age of 10. At age 10, she and her mother moved to Connecticut to join her step-father who was in the Navy, stationed at the sub base in Groton.
With the death of her grandfather the farm was sold and the family all moved to Connecticut. At the age of 16, Eve moved to San Diego where she enrolled in her senior year of high school and found a job. Her mother joined her later in the year. In 1969, she met her husband, Loyd and they were married in 1971.
She was preceded in death by her mother, husband Loyd Baldwin, daughter Tammi Baldwin Richards. She and Lloyd were married until he passed away in 2017.
She has a living grandson, Brian Richards, and son-in-law Greg Williams. She had finished her education here in Texas to become a registered nurse, retiring from Terrell State Hospital. Along with her husband, she was very active member of the VFW, and she served with the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW, holding all offices on local and state levels to become the Auxiliary State President.
She was a member of and attended the New Harvest Baptist Church. The church was her family. Her favorite pastime was playing cards with friends and shopping. Services were held Monday, July 6, 2020 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at Morrow Chapel Cemetery in Ola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.