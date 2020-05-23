Casey’s Place offering summer camp
Casey’s Place will have summer day camp this year from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 through Aug. 14. Activities include horseback riding, fishing, recreation, swimming, arts and crafts, music, campfire and exploring nature, all in a setting of spiritual growth. Registration is required by calling (972) 932-5156.
Kaufman Lions Club resuming meetings
The Kaufman Lions Club will meet for the first time since March, starting on Friday, May 22. The Lions will meet at noon in a larger location, Landmark Church of Christ, to allow for social distancing.
Appointments no longer required at Kaufman City Hall
Effective May 18, Kaufman City Hall is open for business without an appointment. Residents will be required to wear a mask to conduct business inside of the facility. Temperatures will be taken prior to entry as well as a few questions to ensure the safety of city staff and others in the building.
Those who are feeling sick are asked to stay home and conduct business over the phone. Citizens are still encouraged to utilize the online resources available. City hall can be reached at (972) 932-2216.
