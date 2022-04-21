The Crandall Pirates all sophomore fishing pair of Ryder Burford and Lawson Geri qualified to the Texas High School Bass Association’s State Tournament for the second straight year. The Texas High School Bass Association’s State Tournament is set to take place on May 14 at Belton Lake in Belton.
Overall, Burford and Geri finished 71st out of a field of 263 at the Central Division’s Regional Tournament which took place on April 9 at Lake Palestine. By finishing in the top 40 percent of the field at the regional meet, Burford and Geri punched their ticket to the state tournament again.
For the record at the regional tournament, Burford and Geri caught four fish which weighed in at a total of 5.69 lbs.
Burford and Geri were extra inspired to do well at the regional tournament because of the amazing return to health of their boat captain Mr. Stephen Bowlby.
Last season, Bowlby decided to become the boat captain for this unknown fishing pair of Burford and Geri. Together, they qualified to the state tournament.
This season, Bowlby has battled a number of health difficulties. First, in November of 2021, he injured his knee which required surgery. After the surgery, an infection developed in the knee which put him back in the hospital Then, he also had to deal with pneumonia and some serious heart problems as well which increased his hospital stay for several weeks. However, Mr. Bowlby was finally released from the hospital a couple of weeks before the March 19 tournament at Lake Tawakoni. Despite his health issues, he has persevered and found a way to captain his team again. According to Crandall’s fishing sponsor Sharon Hutchins, the team of Geri, Burford, and Bowlby is inseparable and they have built a very strong bond.
Good luck to this young and hard-working fishing team at the state tournament.
