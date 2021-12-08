Dr. Sherry Paulette Rust February 2, 1948 – November 29, 2021 Sherry was born to Loval Rust and Doris Burns on February 2, 1948 in Dallas, Tx. Mother of Candace (Jim) Dill and Jennifer Lawson. Sister to Richard Rust. Boof to Alicia (Clint) Traylor, Angela (Seth) Devlin, Johnathan (Mattison) Gibson, Kasey Dill, Kayla (Rickey) Lewis, Erica, Allison, Paizlee, Aylah, Karson, Asteria, Bentley, Cannon, and Jagger.
Sherry graduated from Celeste High School in 1966. For twenty years, she was dedicated to making people feel and look beautiful as a hairstylist. Sherry achieved profound professional experiences.
She earned Doctoral and Master Degrees in Counseling and Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Texas at Dallas. As a Licensed Professional Counselor and a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor, she devoted her time and care to her clients in her own Psychology Practice located in Kaufman, Tx.
She truly cared for her family, friends, and her animals. For many years, she enjoyed breeding and showing her Sphynx cats and kittens. She shared special bonds with her therapy dogs and cats. Sherry was a one-of-a-kind, vibrant person, who possessed an inner strength that radiated to all aspects of her life that lovingly influenced everyone who knew her.
“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.” – Renee Wood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.