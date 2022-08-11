Several Kaufman Youth Sports Association track and field athletes produced some solid results at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s State Meet on July 21 through July 24 in Corpus Christi.
Top results for the Kaufman athletes at the state meet were as follows:
Chloe McClain: finished in 23rd place out of 43 competitors in the six and under division 100 meters (19.19 seconds).
Katelyn Martinez: finished in 15th place out of 35 competitors in the eight and under division long jump (9’4”).
Derek Lyons: finished in 15thplace out of 36 competitors in the eight and under division long jump (10’3.5”) and finished in 21st place out of 39 competitors in the eight and under division 200 meters (33.52 seconds).
4 x 100 relay: finished in 18th place out of 27 teams in this eight and under division race (1:07.65). Team members included Lyons, Kadence Camp, Keldon Jackson, and Troy Holiness.
Holiness: finished in fifth place out of 33 competitors in the eight and under division 800 meters (2:57.41).
Camp: finished in 31st place out of 33 competitors in the eight and under division 800 meters (3:32).
Asa Townsend: finished in 16th place out of 33 competitors in the 10 and under division 1600 meters (6:39.64).
Paisley Coker: finished in 40th place out of 41 competitors in the 10 and under division shot put (11’6.5”).
Kamryn Holiness: finished in 17th place out of 35 competitors in the 10 and under division shot put (20’8”).
Ethan Bibanco: finished in 11th place out of 35 competitors in the 14 and under division discus (109’7”).
London Townsend: finished in eighth place out of 28 competitors in the 14 and under division 3200 meters (12:52.84) and finished in 23rd place out of 36 competitors in the 14 and under division 1600 meters (6:12.96).
Alethia Escobedo: finished in 33rd place out of 36 competitors in the 14 and under division 1600 meters (6:45.14) and finished in 28th place out of 34 competitors in the 14 and under division 800 meters (2:51.09).
Coach Emalie Wall is very proud of the athletes who competed at the state meet.
“Several Kaufman Youth Sports Association athletes recently participated in the TAAF Summer Games of Texas in Corpus Christi on July 21 through July 24,” Wall said. “Our athletes participated in an array of events against other teams from across the state. Our athletes rose to the challenge to compete against the best of the best in the state of Texas.”
“As coaches, we are very proud of our athletes,” Wall said. “They braved the heat and overwhelming pressure of the events and left everything they had in Corpus Christi. As the season comes to a close, we can see how dedicated and focused our athletes have been. We look forward to seeing them return next season. Many of our athletes set personal records at this state meet.”
“Coaching every athlete in our program this year has been an amazing adventure,” Wall said. “We hope to see them all back next season to make adjustments and push even further than they achieved this season.”
