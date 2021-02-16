Due to unsafe road conditions, The Kaufman Herald and The Shopping Guide won't be arriving on time this week.
"Every week, we work hard to ensure that people receive their Shopping Guide on Tuesday and the Herald on Thursday, but we just can't do it this week," said Amy Fowler, Herald publisher. She hopes the papers can be delivered later this week.
All of this week's articles will be posted on the Herald website at no charge so everyone can read articles, and electronic versions of both publications should be available at their usual times.
The Herald staff appreciates readers' understanding during these historic storms.
