Chamber Expo, Banquet to take place on Tuesday

The Kaufman Chamber of Commerce will hold its 105th annual membership banquet and business expo on Tuesday in the Kaufman High School cafetorium.
The business expo will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Seating for the banquet starts at 6:15 p.m.
The banquet is held in conjunction with the Kaufman Independent School District and Kaufman Christian School and recognizes their Teachers of the Year. The Chamber Board is formally seated and awards are given for Humanitarian of the year, Civic Improvement, Corporate Citizen and Lifetime Achievement.
This event is also the chamber’s annual membership meeting. This year's banquet , sponsored by American National Bank, RelyOn Credit Union and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative, follows the 19th annual Business Expo. Attendees are invited to come early to see the presentations of area businesses.
Tickets are $35 each, with tables of six to eight people available for businesses or groups. To RSVP, call the chamber office at (972) 932-3118, or email info@kaufmanchamber.com.
