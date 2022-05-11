On May 5, Kaufman experience flash flooding due to storms that passed through the morning until mid afternoon.
North Kaufman received at least three inches of rain according to resident Dennis Berry who lives on the 500 block of North Jackson street in Kaufman.
With the amount of inclement weather, the National Weather Service issued an inclement weather alert at 11 a.m. that morning. The type of weather in the atmosphere also lead the NWS to issue a tornado watch that day until 6 p.m.
