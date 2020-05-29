The Center Kaufman is partnering with the North Texas Food Bank to distribute food to the hungry at Kaufman High School on Wednesday, June 3. To receive food, visitors must show up to the high school between 10am-12p.m.. Visitors are required to be in a vehicle to receive food, and no proof of identification will be required.
The North Texas Food Bank is a non profit hunger-relief organization that is based in Plano at the Perot Family Campus. Working with partners across the Feeding Network, the NTFB has provided access to food to almost 77 million hungry individuals across it’s 13-county service area. The NTFB hopes to increase this number to 92 million meals distributed annually by 2025.
For more information, contact The Center at 972-932-8866, or email rdunn@thecenterkaufman.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.