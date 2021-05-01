City councils, school districts and several water boards held municipal elections on Saturday, May 1.
In the race for two seats on the board of the Kaufman Independent School District, Linsdey Abell leads with 330 votes, or 40.59% of votes cast, followed by Linda Mott with 258 votes, or 31.73%, and Chip Langston with 225 votes, at 27.68%.
David Lindsey handily won the race for Crandall mayor, with 212 votes, while Michael Kiewit had 29.
For two seats on Crandall City Council, Katy Vaughan had 139 votes, while Caleb Allen was close behind with 129.
For Kaufman City Council, incumbents Patty Patterson, 185 votes, Matt Phillips with 174 and Carole Aga with 141 votes will keep their seats, while challenger Carolyn Nieto received 61 votes.
Mayor Jeff Jordan ran unopposed to retain his seat, capturing 233 votes.
With four people running for two seats in the Scurry Rosser ISD board, Trey Peavy garnered the most votes with 121, while Nancy Duggan had 119. James Whittington received 115 votes, while Steve Corder had 82.
In the Combine city election, Timothy Ratcliff was unopposed in his run for mayor, receiving 67 votes. For two seats on city council, Chris Hamilton garnered the most votes with 59, followed by Cecil Hutson with 46, and Christi Smith with 38.
Kaufman County announced the unofficial results at 10 p.m. on May 1.
Complete results are online at www.kaufmancounty.net.
