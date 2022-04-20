The regular Commissioners Court Meeting was held on April 19. Routine correspondence was conducted first before moving into the consent agenda.
Consent agenda:
Discuss/consider accepting Star Transit Ridership reports for March 2022.
Discuss/consider accepting the Commissioners Court meeting minutes for April 5, 2022, and April 12, 2022.
Discuss/consider approving fiber optic lines and power supply station installation along County Road 332 and County Road 247.
Discuss/consider approving road agreement for County Road 346 between the County and Arcosa aggregates.
Following the consent agenda, Donna Simmons was first to take the podium to discuss and consider approval of the proposed website design, implementation, and annual services from CivicEngage for an amount to not exceed the year one investment of $34,500.
Wade Gent; discuss/consider approving resolution to allow online auctions for tax foreclosure sales, tax resales and to adopt rules governing online auctions.
Karen Badly; discuss/consider approving proclamation to proclaim the week of April 25 through April 29, 2022 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Brenda Samples; present/accept the Tax Assessor-Collector’s monthly report for March 2022.
Judge Richards; discuss/consider exiting regular meeting and enter public hearing.
In the public hearing Judge Richards and the commissioners received input from the public regarding the adoption of a resolution of no objection for its application to TDHCA for 2022 four percent Non-competitive housing tax credits for the Vega Apartments. Following the input, the hearing was exited and the regular meeting resumed.
Judge Richards: discuss/consider approving the adoption of a resolution of no objections for its application to TDHCA for 2022 four percent Non-competitive housing tax credits for the Vega Apartments.
Kristin Dickey; discuss/consider motion to approve repeat of Oil Hill Estates lot 46, located on Pam Lane in Precinct 1.
The auditor then went on to discuss/consider motion to approve the repeat of the Oak Hill Estates lot 46, located on Pam Lane in Precinct 1; as well as discuss/consider line-item transfers and claims for payment. Following these actions, the meeting was adjourned.
