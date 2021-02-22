Brandon Hixson, Ennis, recently released his eighth solo album, Time Marches On, Fri. Feb. 12.
Brandon is an award-winning singer and songwriter who specializes in Contemporary Christian music. He is the recipient of several awards throughout his music career including two Akademia Awards and an Independent Music Award.
Brandon has shared the stage with many notable names in the Christian music world including Mercy Me, Third Day, Anthony Evans and Jason Castro.
In collaboration with other artists, Brandon has written and recorded over 100 songs and produced 18 albums.
The album became available on all major streaming platforms on Feb. 12.
Brandon graduated from East Texas Baptist University with a degree in All-Level Music Education in 2001. He received his Master’s Degree in Worship Leadership from Dallas Baptist University in 2018. Brandon currently serves as the Worship Pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Ennis where he and his wife Karen and their two children, Caleb and Caylin, reside.
For more information, visit brandonhixson.com.
