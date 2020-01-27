Mickey G. Cox was born Dec. 20, 1941 in Seymour, Texas and passed into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 29, 2019. She was 78.
Mickey is preceded in death by her husband, James O. Cox III, her parents Chester Wallace Mitchell and Mildred Joy Jolly, and granddaughter Amanda G. Lawrence.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Scott and Karen Cheshire of Kaufman; her daughter and her husband, Diana and Doug Lawrence of Kemp; her sister and her husband, Patricia and Samuel Wilson of Venus; four granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman.
