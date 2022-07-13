With the temperatures remaining to rest in the high 90s and low 100s, excessive heat warnings will continue to be issued. An excessive heat warning was issued for Kaufman County from July 7 through July 9.
Listed below are precautionary/preparedness actions recommended by the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management:
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work/spend time outside—when possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke—anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat strokes are an emergency, call 911 immediatley.
