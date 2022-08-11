Kaufman’s Braxton Garmon has been preparing and aiming to have a strong senior season on the football field for the Lions.
Last season in 2021, Garmon had 192 carries for 1,175 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played a key role in Kaufman’s 8-4 season which included a 24-0 bi-district playoff victory over Dallas Carter.
Coming into the 2022 season, Garmon has been recognized by the Dallas Morning News as a running back to watch at the Class 4A level.
Garmon has confidence that this season will be a successful one for the Lions.
“I see the season going very well as we try to improve from last year,” Garmon said. “We do have a lot of young guys coming up and over the summer the bond and chemistry we built through summer workouts, 7-on-7 competition, or just hanging out gives me the confidence that when a big opportunity comes to play, my teammates will get the job done.”
The Lions have some lofty goals as they approach this upcoming 2022 season.
“The goals for the team are to win as many games as possible, win the district championship, and then make a run to the state championship,” Garmon said. “If everyone does their job to the best of their abilities, then I have no doubt that we can accomplish our team goals.”
Individually, Garmon can see himself having a memorable senior seasons, but he wants to win more than anything.
“I plan on having a big senior year,” Garmon said. “I plan on having better stats, and I will try to break more records than I did last year. I feel the stats will come but winning always comes first for me. The team is a big part of my success.”
The Kaufman Lions 2022 football season is scheduled to start on Aug. 26 when they play as the host to the Lindale Eagles.
