Kristina Nicole Jonas, age 27, breathed her first breath of pure air on Sunday, May 24, 2020, as she left this life behind for her heavenly home. There will be a visitation held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home, 2217 S. Washington Street, Kaufman. A service of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, at First Baptist Church in Kaufman, 2000 W. Fair Street, with Rev. Brent Gentzel, pastor of the church, officiating. In keeping with suggestions by the state and requirements of First Baptist Church, all who attend the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Graveside committal service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in the Kincaid family plot in Atoka Cemetery in Coleman County, Texas.
Kristina was born on October 24, 1992 in Mesquite, Texas. She grew up in Kaufman where she attended school, graduating from Gary Campbell High School in 2011. She also attended Cosmetology College at Trinity Valley Junior College in Terrell. Kristina and John Jonas were married on October 13, 2018, in Kaufman. She was a homemaker, a mother, and a member of First Baptist Church in Kaufman. She accepted Christ as her Savior on September 25, 2005. Kristina was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed by them. She was a young lady of great determination and impacted many lives by her presence and personality.
She is survived by her husband, John Jonas of Kaufman; two children, Adalynn Jonas and Scarlett Jonas; parents, Sherrie and Daryl Teel of Kaufman; siblings, Chelsie Teel of Katy, Heather Bateman and husband Rustin of Kaufman, Colton Teel and wife Grace of Kaufman and Weston Teel of Kaufman; grandparents, Gary Kincaid of Kaufman and Kay Banks of Kaufman; nieces and nephews, Conner Bateman, Timothy Teel, Ardon Carter, Caleb Bateman, Madeline Teel and Jaxson Teel; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sheila Kincaid, her uncle, Timothy Kincaid and her grandfather, Melvyn Banks.
In honor of Kristina’s life and to help others who struggle to breathe, her family suggests that memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk at http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/kristinajonas. If you are unable to attend the visitation or service or do not want to attend large public gatherings, please offer your condolences and kind thoughts at either www.parkerashworth.com or www.livingmemorials.com.
