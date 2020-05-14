Board members of the Kaufman Independent School District discussed the schools’ current agenda during an uncertain future during its monthly meeting on May 11.
A number of factors have impacted the school’s funding, and the effects appear to have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no new employment positions opening in the near future, and some programs may receive budget cuts as a result of the decreased funding, said Lori Blaylock, superintendent of KISD.
The board also agreed to raise the price of school lunches from $2.80 to $2.90, starting next year. The 10-cent increase is an effort to close the gap between what is federally reimbursed to the schools, and what the schools currently charge. Rather than abruptly increase the price at once, KISD has opted to increase at a rate of 10 cents per year until the gap is closed.
Plans for Kaufman High School’s senior graduation were also discussed, reiterating that the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on June 6 at the high school stadium. Seating arrangements are being made, taking care to provide adequate distancing between attendees. Each student may bring four family members to the event, and extra invitations cannot be traded among students. Masks will be required; and those who do not have a mask will be turned away.
With graduation taking place outdoors, one attendee asked a crucial question: “What if it rains?”
“It’s going to have to be a downpour to stop us,” replied Blaylock.
