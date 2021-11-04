Kathleen “Kathy” Davis of Kaufman, Texas, passed away at home on Sunday, October 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was 79 years old.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Edwin Davis; daughter Shelby Snow and husband John; daughter Wendy Flatt and husband Shawn; and her granddaughters, Ellen and Emily January, Robin and Aimee Flatt, and Julia “Reese” Snow. She was predeceased by her parents, Marjorie Jones Collier and James T. McCaffery; her sister, Judith Mueller; and her daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Davis January.
Kathy was born on September 27, 1942, at St. Paul Hospital in Dallas, Texas. She married her high school sweetheart, James, in 1962, and welcomed daughters Shelby, Kelly, and Wendy in the years to come. Kathy attended St. Paul Nursing School and worked in cardiac care at hospitals around Dallas, eventually serving as director of the cardiac cath labs at Medical City Dallas and Medical Center of Mesquite. She finished out her career at Southwest Cardiac Associates in Mesquite, Texas, where she worked until she retired.
Kathy was a devoted wife and mother and was one of the most independent and strong women we knew. She was a dedicated lay servant of Lake Highlands United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church of Kaufman, and during the 1970s, she went on multiple medical mission trips to Africa, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. After retiring, Kathy focused on favorite hobbies – sewing, quilting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. Additionally, she and James spent almost every Saturday night over a 40-year period playing poker with their best friends, Ted and Dixie Carrell.
In her own words, “I have lived a blessed life. We have a wonderful family, I loved my vocation (medicine), and I loved each and every grandchild and time spent with them. I love James and appreciate all the different stages of love we went through. Our friendship and love lasted a lifetime.”
Memorial gifts may be made in honor of Kathy to St. Joseph’s Indian School (www.stjo.org).
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Kaufman (208 S. Houston St., Kaufman, TX 75142); a light luncheon will be hosted by the church immediately following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.