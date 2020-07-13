Vera Darlene Jasper, 73, of Kaufman, Texas passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at home. Vera was born on Oct. 28, 1946 in Dallas.
She grew up and went to school in Dallas and worked as a clerk in the Rockwall County Sheriff's office for 17 years. During the time at the sherrif's office, she also worked for about six years in the deli of Brookshire's in Kaufman.
Vera did spend some time taking trips to Shreveport and Choctaw to do some gambling, and she enjoyed playing bingo. Mostly, Vera was a hard worker at her job and taking care of her family. Everybody that knew her loved her. Vera was a beloved mother, grandma and sister.
Her parents and daughter Paige Cordwell preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters Gloria Mosley and significant other Steve Howell from Ozark, Missouri and Brandy Hyepock of Kaufman; grandchildren Ashley Spurlock, Bailey Spurlock, Luke Spurlock, Cole Lobb, Raegan Balch, Payton Balch and Tyler Chrisman; and great grandchildren Linley Grayce Spurlock and one on the way. She also is survived by a brother, Richard Irvin Gann and wife Evelyn, and numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family will hold a viewing at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 14. Interment will be at a later date in Wilson Chapel Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.