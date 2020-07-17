If you’re like me, you are probably following the COVID-19 pandemic closely. And you are probably very concerned for the health of your family, friends and loved ones. I am writing to you to let you know that Texas Health Resources, the largest provider of healthcare in North Texas, has been working around the clock to provide the communities we are so fortunate to serve with the care and resources you need to heal, stay safe and co-exist with this disease.
Whether you’re calling this a second wave or a surge, I want to assure you that we are ready and able to care for you whatever your healthcare needs are. But we cannot do it alone. We need all in our communities to help us contain the spread of the virus by taking the simple precautions that we know work to help get and keep this disease under control.
The pandemic poses many challenges, but we have been preparing for this battle since January, even before the first COVID-19 positive patient walked through our doors on March 9. If you read our Community Update for July, you’ll see what we have learned, and steps we have taken to improve the care and treatment of COVID-19 patients and the research in which we are participating and leading.
We continue to evaluate operations daily.
We’re watching capacity and supplies to ensure we can safely care for our patients. However, even with all of our efforts, we need everyone to get back to the smart, reasonable steps that we can all take as individuals to prevent the transmission of this disease. We need your support. We ask that all NorthTexans practice good hand hygiene, maintainsocial distancing, wear masks and stay away from crowds.
Everyone must contribute to get this under control now. It’s not about politics; it’s selfless actions that can help prevent you, those you love and strangers from getting the virus.
Thank you for caring for and supporting us. We’re here to do the same for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.