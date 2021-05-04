Kaufman’s Ellie Galan, left, will compete at the UIL State Track and Field Meet on Thursday, May 6. Her 800 meter race is scheduled to start at 5:20 p.m. in the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
She is shown here at regionals running with Alondra Campa, right, in the 3,200 meters in April at Texas A&M-Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.