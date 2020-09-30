Jackie Earl Phillips

Jackie Earl Phillips, 75, Kaufman, TX passed away on Sept. 25, 2020.

Jackie was born on April 4, 1945 to John and Lola Mae Phillips in Temple, TXand attended Belton Schools.

Jackie married Ramona J. Taylor Phillips on May 18, 1973 in Durant, OK, and they have spent 47 loving years together. He worked as a plumber and retired from Dallas Plumbing in 2008. Jackie and Ramona moved to Kaufman in 1996. He was an avid bow hunter, skeet shooter and fisherman.

His parents, son Donald Lingle and brothers: Edward Bell, John Phillips, Jr. and Thomas Phillips preceded him in death.

Those left to cherish his memory are wife Ramona of Kaufman, TX, children: Raymond Castaneda and wife Sandra of Crandall, TX, Gayle Castaneda of Alba, TX and James Castaneda and wife Lisa of Dallas, TX; sister Bobbie Hayes of Mansfield, TX, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home with interment following at DFW National Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Service information

Oct 1
Funeral Service
Thursday, October 1, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home
2217 S. Washington
Kaufman, TX 75142
Oct 1
Interment
Thursday, October 1, 2020
1:00PM-1:30PM
DFW National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Parkway
Dallas, TX 75211
