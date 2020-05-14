An early-morning dog attack near Kemp resulted in three people needing medical treatment, and the euthanization of two dogs.
The attack occurred on May 14, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. A caller to 911 reported the attack. When deputies arrived, the dog owner said he had gone outside of his home in the 8000 block of Horseshoe Circle because there was a fire near his truck, then the dogs began to attack him. As he cried for help, other residents who came out to help also were bitten.
The owner said three other adults inside the residents had been bitten by two of his three dogs. Three people were transported to local hospitals for their injuries, and they were treated and released.
In March, deputies responded to the same residence after a report was made of two people being bitten by the same dogs. After a required quarantine, the case was closed.
The dogs were euthanized today as a local veterinary clinic.
