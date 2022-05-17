The Kaufman High School UIL literary criticism team took second place at the state contest and had a second place individual medalist. Kaufman ISD is well-known for their standings and performance in UIL academics.
Several teams and individuals go to state each year in a number of events. For the literary criticism team, this was the fourth time that a Kaufman literary criticism team had made it to the state contest.
In 2021 the team took third overall in state. This year, the team took the title of back-to-back regional champions and made back-to-back state appearances.
The team this year was comprised of senior, Elizabeth Monzingo, juniors, Elly Bacus and Annalie Hawks, and sophomore, Sarah Monzingo. The Kaufman literary criticism team has been taught by advisor Cory Smith for 14 years.
Literary criticism is a test that is comprised of four different parts: multiple choice questions over a foundation of knowledge of literary devices and terms; multiple choice questions over a selected novel, play, and poetry; poetry analysis; and a tie breaker essay.
This test is a timed test, the students all take the test in the same room and have 90 minutes to finish.
Since the first part of the test is testing the students knowledge over literary devices and terms, they must be able to have sharp memorization skills.
There are some terms that are spelled almost exactly the same but hold two significantly different meanings, but these students must know the difference. The students have mastered tactics of different mnemonic devices to help them memorize and be able to remember certain areas promptly.
The Kaufman literary criticism team begins preparing for their event in summer/fall by reading the novel, play, and poetry by the selected poet. Once the students read over the pieces, they begin meeting together as a team in January to begin practices. They compete in invitationals and virtual meets before they take on district contest.
Something else that aids these students in building their memory and keeping it sharp is by not losing the current retained information.
The students will continue reviewing and learning even when they aren’t necessarily in practice time. This group is very passionate about what they do and hold themselves to a high standard to compete at state again next spring.
Sophomore, Sarah Monzingo said, “My goal next year is to make it back to state and to win state. I’ve been doing things now like reinforcing my knowledge of terms and going over other test. I never stop because I am going back to state.”
The team that competed this year will all be returning except for senior, Elizabeth Monzingo.
A word from the team:
“It was just really fun,” said Hawks. “I think literary criticism is cool. I like learning about all the different types of poets and literary devices. They (the other team members) just make it so much fun whether we are learning about time periods or alliteration.”
“I really love the event. English has always been one of my favorite things, so I do really love the event itself,” said Sarah. “On this team, everyone is just trying to lift each other up. It’s such a supportive environment when you are all doing something you love.”
“My favorite part would have to be when we get together and read our play,” said Bacus. “We always end up laughing and hanging out: then we will get back on topic.”
“I love the competitiveness,” said Elizabeth. “I am probably the most competitive person I know. I love that this year it gave me something to do. I threw myself into this completely this semester and took away a silver medal. I spent so much time learning terms and everything. Even though I was studying, I was enjoying what I was doing.”
