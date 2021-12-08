On Sunday, Dec. 5 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Kaufman police officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 700 block of East First North Street in Kaufman. When the police officers arrived, they located a large group of people. The police officers were assisted by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Texas department of Public Safety Troopers to help with the crowd and scene.
During the investigation, two male gunshot victims were located and transported by CareFlight EMS to Dallas area hospitals for treatment. One shooting victim was treated at a Dallas area hospital and later released. The second shooting victim is still hospitalized at a Dallas area hospital and will be undergoing surgery for his wounds.
The investigation into the facts of the shooting continues. The Kaufman Police Department is working alongside the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office. Any criminal charges are pending until the investigation is complete.
The Kaufman Police Department took Perry Durell Sanders of Kaufman into custody on Monday, Dec. 6 without incident relating to the shooting. Sanders was transported to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office jail.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.
