On behalf of the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce, we would like to thank you, our local businesses, for your commitment to our greater Kaufman community. It is businesses like yours that help our community thrive.
We know this is a difficult time for many small businesses, and we want to continue serving as a resource for our members. We recently held a phone-in meeting with our members and Steve Howie, the County Emergency Management Coordinator.
For businesses that are incurring costs because of the Coronavirus pandemic, please keep track of your expenses. If there is a possibility of federal dollars to offset this, we want to be ready. This includes lost staff positions, extra expenses, etc. If you can send copies of that information to the Kaufman Chamber, we would appreciate it. Here is the link to help track your information: https://tdem.texas.gov/local-officials-resources/
The Chamber is here to help your business network and grow. Throughout the year, we host Quarterly Membership Luncheons, our Annual Golf Tournament, Civic Auction, various parades, and the Scarecrow Festival, and we’re looking forward to being able to offer these events again. There are plenty of opportunities to get your name in front of the general public and be a part of our growing community.
We are constantly working on new ways to advocate and network for our members. I hope you'll reach out with any ideas, thoughts, or concerns that you may have so that we can better serve you.
Our hard-working chamber staff can be reached at (972) 932-3118, or via email at info@kaufmanchamber.com.
Nanette Chandler
Kaufman Chamber of Commerce board director
